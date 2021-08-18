Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The Taliban open the prisons of Afghanistan and release all prisoners: terrorists, rapists …

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

The arrival of the Taliban to Acceptance, capital of Afghanistan, has caused chaos in the Asian country. One of the first actions carried out by Islamist extremists has been to open the prison doors. Thus, in the blink of an eye, they have freed hundreds of terrorists, rapists and other criminals. The general frightened of the foreign powers, which except Spain have already begun the evacuation of their diplomatic personnel, and the thousands of Afghan citizens who try to flee the country before the Taliban completely take control leave scenes chilling as well as disturbing.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Prison#Asian#Islamist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Men from Afghanistan’s secret gay community say they are living through a ‘nightmare’ and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

Several gay Afghans spoke to Insider and described how they live in fear of their life after the Taliban’s victory. The Taliban plans to implement a radical interpretation of Sharia law, making homosexuality punishable by death. One Afghan activist predicted gay people in Afghanistan would be “weeded out and exterminated”...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
WorldSand Hills Express

Photojournalist killed by Taliban in Afghanistan

A photojournalist has been killed in a Taliban attack while covering the terrorist organization’s reconquering of the country this summer. Danish Siddiqui, 38, whom Reuters called a “star photojournalist,” worked for the news agency and went to Afghanistan in July. Siddiqui and two Afghan commandos were killed in a Taliban...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Taliban to free political detainees from Afghan prisons

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The leader of the Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada, has ordered the release of political detainees from all prisons in Afghanistan, a spokesman for the outfit said on Thursday. "The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate ... Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered the release of political prisoners from...
Militaryfoxwilmington.com

Taliban frees thousands of prisoners from former US base: report

As the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Sunday, the terrorist group also seized Bagram Air Base, freeing thousands of U.S. prisoners, including some of the Taliban’s most hardened fighters and senior al Qaeda operatives. U.S. forces handed control of the airfield, located on the outskirts...
WorldVoice of America

OIC Warns Against Afghanistan Becoming 'Terror Haven'

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said Sunday Afghanistan should never again be allowed to shelter "terrorist organizations," and called for inclusive dialogue to resolve the crisis following the Taliban's takeover. The Jeddah-based organization said it would dispatch envoys to Afghanistan to stress the importance of "peace,...
PoliticsWashington Post

Here’s how the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan could affect al-Qaeda and the Islamic State

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was based on the conclusion that terrorist groups would no longer be able to use the country to stage attacks on the United States. “We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with clear goals: get those who attacked us on Sept. 11, 2001, and make sure al-Qaeda could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack us again,” President Biden said in remarks from the White House last week, defending the pullout of American forces after the Afghan government’s swift collapse over the weekend.
Middle Eastalbuquerquenews.net

Allow civilians wishing to leave Afghanistan, says OIC

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], August 23 (ANI): The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed concern about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of cooperation in facilitating the safe evacuation of civilians wishing to leave the war-ravaged country. The OIC on Sunday organized a meeting to discuss...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban appoints fmr. Guantanamo prisoner as defense minister, report says

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Taliban has appointed former Guantanamo Bay detainee mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir as acting defense minister, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing Al Jazeera. According to Guantanamo Bay transfer documents, Zakir (who also goes by...
SocietyInternational Business Times

Afghanistan's Hazara, A Long-persecuted Minority Living In Fear Of Taliban

Schools and rallies bombed, hospitals targeted and commuters ambushed: for years, the Hazara community has suffered some of Afghanistan's most violent assaults. Now, with the Taliban back in control, the majority Shiite Muslim group fears the Sunni hardliners may again turn on them -- just as they did during their last regime in the 1990s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy