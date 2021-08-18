The Taliban open the prisons of Afghanistan and release all prisoners: terrorists, rapists …

The arrival of the Taliban to Acceptance, capital of Afghanistan, has caused chaos in the Asian country. One of the first actions carried out by Islamist extremists has been to open the prison doors. Thus, in the blink of an eye, they have freed hundreds of terrorists, rapists and other criminals. The general frightened of the foreign powers, which except Spain have already begun the evacuation of their diplomatic personnel, and the thousands of Afghan citizens who try to flee the country before the Taliban completely take control leave scenes chilling as well as disturbing.