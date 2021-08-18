Christine Ko and Wes Brown star in Sweet Pecan Summer, a new, original movie premiering Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual Summer Nights programming event. Lauren Tom also stars. Amanda (Ko) works in product development at a large cosmetics company. While she loves what she does, Amanda feels like she can’t implement her best ideas since the company is content to stick with its long-term flagship products, leaving her frustrated. One day her favorite aunt, Carol (Tom), calls Amanda and shares exciting news — she met a man and will be moving away to live near him, ready to start the next chapter of her life. But first, Aunt Carol needs to sell her pecan farm, a place that has been the epicenter of their family’s traditions for all of Amanda’s life. Amanda agrees to help her sell it, but her mischievous aunt has matchmaking on her mind and hires J.P. (Brown), Amanda’s ex-boyfriend from school, as the broker. J.P.’s professional baseball career was cut short by an injury, and he is now working at a real estate agency while he figures out what is next. Stuck having to work with each other, Amanda and J.P. are at odds on practically every decision on how to sell the pecan farm. But the more time the former flames spend together, the more they reconnect, and old feelings start to rekindle.