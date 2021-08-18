Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sweet Pecan Summer

By Submitted Content
Posted by 
centraljersey.com
centraljersey.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christine Ko and Wes Brown star in Sweet Pecan Summer, a new, original movie premiering Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual Summer Nights programming event. Lauren Tom also stars. Amanda (Ko) works in product development at a large cosmetics company. While she loves what she does, Amanda feels like she can’t implement her best ideas since the company is content to stick with its long-term flagship products, leaving her frustrated. One day her favorite aunt, Carol (Tom), calls Amanda and shares exciting news — she met a man and will be moving away to live near him, ready to start the next chapter of her life. But first, Aunt Carol needs to sell her pecan farm, a place that has been the epicenter of their family’s traditions for all of Amanda’s life. Amanda agrees to help her sell it, but her mischievous aunt has matchmaking on her mind and hires J.P. (Brown), Amanda’s ex-boyfriend from school, as the broker. J.P.’s professional baseball career was cut short by an injury, and he is now working at a real estate agency while he figures out what is next. Stuck having to work with each other, Amanda and J.P. are at odds on practically every decision on how to sell the pecan farm. But the more time the former flames spend together, the more they reconnect, and old feelings start to rekindle.

centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Tom
Person
Christine Ko
Person
Eve Arden
Person
Wes Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Real Estate#Pecan#Tlc#Our Miss Brooks#Hallmark Channel#Tcm#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesRoger Ebert

Sweet Girl

You can immediately see why Jason Momoa not only signed up to play the lead in the action-revenge thriller "Sweet Girl" but also executive-produced it. It's a sprawling, bruising, sometimes convoluted, often emotionally exhausting drama with action sequences stitched into it. It's about a man trying to get revenge for his wife's death from cancer at the hands of a depraved and indifferent pharmaceutical company while his daughter (Isabela Merced) is pulled along by the currents of his rage. Momoa's character, ex-military guy Ray Cooper, feels like one of those soft-spoken, "All-American" character parts, the kind that's currently being played by an array of fortysomething Anglo guys in baseball caps. As such, it asserts Momoa, who is half-Native Hawaiian and part Native American, as a representative everyman, just as relatable as somebody like Mark Wahlberg or Matt Damon. And it gives Momoa, who gained fame as Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones" and Aquaman, a chance to show us sides he hasn't presented yet—in particular the distress of an ordinary (though large and tough) man who has no superpowers or cavalry, and must go it alone against enemies that get away with murder because the system is set up to rubber-stamp their profit-making.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

The Princess Diaries Cast: Where Are the Stars Now?

Weitere: Mandy Moore & Anne Hatheway's "Princess Diaries" Interviews: E! News Rewind. Mia Thermopolis will always be one of our favorite Princesses. It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since The Princess Diaries first hit the big screen. The Disney family-friendly film sparked a sequel and much of the cast continues to rave about the special project today. Case in point: Last year, Anne Hathaway honored the movie's director Garry Marshall in an ABC special.
Mifflin, PASentinel

Sweet pieces

BELLEVILLE — Pre-pandemic, the Mifflin-Juniata Arts Council started an unusual program that involved selling one of a kind artwork and craft items out of a refurbish snack machine. The Eye Candy Art Machine will make its return at the Aug. 28 Makers Market at Brookmere Winery. Each item costs $5...
Performing Artst2conline.com

Broadway’s Chicago Gets a Starry Cast

Hicago celebrates its 25th Anniversary this fall. Bianca Marroquin, Ana Villafañe and Lillias White Will Lead Chicago on Broadway when it resumes performances at the Ambassador Theatre, 219 W 49th Street on Tuesday, September 14th. Ana Villafañe will play Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín, Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Lillias White will play Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe Mary Sunshine.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Many Homes Does Christina Haack Own?

The past year has been a whirlwind for HGTV star Christina Haack. To the heartbreak of fans across the country, she filed for divorce from her now ex, Ant Anstead, after less than a year of marriage. This came on the heels of her first divorce from her former "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa. Unfortunately, that divorce was reportedly much messier than her split from Ant. The pair isn't exactly on the best of terms as Tarek allegedly publicly yelled at Christina on set, per Yahoo.
Trouble Relationshipenergy941.com

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Reason For Divorce

More info is coming out about why Kelly Clarkson got divorced. A source said, “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time. They added, “She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show and is the star of another hit show, The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”
MusicPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Family: Country music icon Loretta Lynn safe; Singer mourns death of ranch foreman swept away in flood

The family of country music icon Loretta Lynn says the 89-year-old singer is safe after deadly floodwaters inundated her ranch. “Loretta Lynn Memaw is safe. Completely safe and healthy. Our family. All of them are safe. Our people. Our people. Our town. Pray for them. Us,” Loretta Lynn’s grandaughter Tayla Lynn posted on Facebook. “Our Ranch. We’ve been hit pretty hard. Details will come as we get out from under water. For now focus on the people.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy