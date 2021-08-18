Cancel
The Pentagon admits it does not have a plan to expand the reception of Afghans in the US

Cover picture for the articleAfter the scenes of tension experienced this Monday on the runway, the White House confirmed this Tuesday through a statement that the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is open and that flights can land and take off, even from the civil sector of its facilities. where the day before incidents occurred due to the desperate attempts of thousands of Afghans to board any plane. A total of 3,500 US soldiers have been deployed to the airfield to ensure evacuation efforts. On Monday, more than 700 people were repatriated, including 150 Americans, and this Tuesday it is expected that US military planes will continue to remove nationals and personnel from its Embassy in Kabul, which has been closed since Sunday.

