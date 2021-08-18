Pokémon Legends: Arceus dazzles in a trailer full of news
The Pokémon Company and Game Freak travel to the past in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the long-awaited new installment of the saga for Nintendo Switch. The title, which will unfold a much more open world than usual, is set in Sinnoh, the region of the fourth generation. Through a new Pokémon Presents, the company has not only shown the title in an unreleased gameplay trailer, but has also offered more information about the project.marketresearchtelecast.com
