The Best Beaches in Aruba

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 best all-inclusive resorts in the Maldives. With its tropical beaches, turquoise waters, phenomenal underwater life, and insanely luxurious resorts, the Maldives is known as one the best – but also most expensive – travel destinations on the planet. Going all-inclusive is one of the more affordable ways to take the hassle out of a holiday in the Malvides: when everything’s covered in the cost, you can eat, drink and play to your heart’s content without spending an extra penny. But while many of the top-rated resorts in the Maldives offer “half board” or “full board” options, there are surprisingly few true all-inclusive in the archipelago, and even fewer that offer packages inclusive of high-end spirits, spa treatments, and memorable activities. To help you sort through the options, here’s my selection of the 10 best all-inclusive luxury resorts in the Maldives.