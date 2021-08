Last summer, we lost a great talent to cancer far too early. Chadwick Boseman wasn't with us nearly enough, and it's still so heartbreaking to know how much he managed to do while battling cancer. It's one of those things that can really help you get out of bed sometimes. Marvel fans will get to have another performance by Boseman in the second episode of the upcoming What If…? animated series. Director Bryan Andrews explained that Boseman didn't just read his lines for the role during the virtual press junket. He performed them like he was in a play.