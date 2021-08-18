Cancel
Goodbye Violeta: Mango completes its integration into the women’s line with a variety of sizes and better prices

 5 days ago

Mango takes a step forward and says goodbye to one of his most iconic lines: Violeta. As confirmed by the brand, after seven years, Violet disappears as a separate section of the firm and in a few days, their garments will be integrated into the general women’s collection. An important change for the fashion chain, which wants to leave behind the differences and bet on diversity, unifying its entire collection so that it is available in all sizes and in all its stores.

