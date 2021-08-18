James Gunn explains why Suicide Squad is R and Guardians of the Galaxy PG-13

With James Gunn’s first entry into the DC Extended Universe, The Suicide Squad, finally hitting theaters and HBO Max this past weekend, fans and critics alike have shown a favorable liking towards the film despite the box office numbers being where they are. The Suicide Squad serves as a sequel/soft reboot (of sorts) to David Ayer‘s original, and much more maligned, Suicide Squad that was released back in 2016 and from the franchise’s point of view, hiring Gunn was a no-brainer for Warner Bros. given Gunn’s uncanny ability to turn the most obscure comic book characters into heavyweights at the box office. At the time Gunn was hired, it was reported that WB’s gave the director free choice over any project he desired, and if the director’s recent comments are to be believed, it sounds like his initial pitch to Warner Bros. was much more engrained in the larger DC Extended Universe.