James Gunn explains why Suicide Squad is R and Guardians of the Galaxy PG-13
James Gunn, the director who just premiered in theaters The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC and that he will resume the Guardians of the Galaxy with your third party to Marvel Studios having directed the first two installments, he has justified the age ratings of both franchises, the adult-only DC or R and Marvel for the whole family or PG-13. This is how the medium collects it Collider through an extensive interview with the filmmaker.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0