Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn explains why Suicide Squad is R and Guardians of the Galaxy PG-13

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn, the director who just premiered in theaters The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC and that he will resume the Guardians of the Galaxy with your third party to Marvel Studios having directed the first two installments, he has justified the age ratings of both franchises, the adult-only DC or R and Marvel for the whole family or PG-13. This is how the medium collects it Collider through an extensive interview with the filmmaker.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#The Suicide Squad Of Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Shares New BTS Look At Sean Gunn As Calendar Man

Just as he did in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies playing both Rocket and Kraglin, Sean Gunn pulled double-duty for The Suicide Squad, albeit in much smaller roles. In addition to the freakish Weasel, Gunn appeared in a brief, but memorable cameo as Batman villain Calendar Man. The sadistic serial killer could be seen standing outside Polka-Dot Man's cell in Belle Reve as Amanda Waller was introducing the other members of Bloodsport's team, before taunting Abner by calling him a "f*cking p*ssy."
Moviestheculturednerd.org

James Gunn’s Initial Pitch To Warner Bros. Featured Superman Facing Off Against The Suicide Squad

With James Gunn’s first entry into the DC Extended Universe, The Suicide Squad, finally hitting theaters and HBO Max this past weekend, fans and critics alike have shown a favorable liking towards the film despite the box office numbers being where they are. The Suicide Squad serves as a sequel/soft reboot (of sorts) to David Ayer‘s original, and much more maligned, Suicide Squad that was released back in 2016 and from the franchise’s point of view, hiring Gunn was a no-brainer for Warner Bros. given Gunn’s uncanny ability to turn the most obscure comic book characters into heavyweights at the box office. At the time Gunn was hired, it was reported that WB’s gave the director free choice over any project he desired, and if the director’s recent comments are to be believed, it sounds like his initial pitch to Warner Bros. was much more engrained in the larger DC Extended Universe.
Moviesepicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Freak Out Over [SPOILERS] Cameo in The Suicide Squad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Suicide Squad was a chaotic masterpiece that was full of shocking moments and twists that you wouldn't see coming. Speaking of things you probably never thought you would see in the film, director James Gunn teased a cameo sequence featuring a beloved Guardians of the Galaxy actor that first-time viewers of the film shockingly failed to catch.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Gunn Compares The Suicide Squad To Jaws While Talking About Its HBO Max Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe grew last week with James Gunn’s R-rated romp The Suicide Squad. The blockbuster hit both theaters and arrived straight to homes via HBO Max. And Gunn recently compared his DC debut to Jaws while discussing The Suicide Squad’s unique release strategy.
Moviesimdb.com

James Gunn Says ‘The Suicide Squad’ Almost Fought Superman

James Gunn‘s explosive new supervillain movie The Suicide Squad almost featured one of the biggest superheroes in the entire DC stable. In a new interview, Gunn says he initially thought about the members of Task Force X facing off against Superman instead of going head to head with Starro (Aka “Project Starfish”). Read Gunn’s full quote […]
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why David Ayer’s Suicide Squad Should Still Be Released After James Gunn’s Version

DC fans are coming off an incredible weekend catching up and geeking out about James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, an instant fan-favorite among Warner Bros’ comic book franchise despite its bummer box office. And yes, the latest Suicide Squad film is more focused, more fun and one of the best DCEU offerings we’ve ever seen. Now with all that being said, David Ayer’s director’s cut of 2016's Suicide Squad absolutely still needs to be released.
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Reveals The Suicide Squad Opening Gift He Received

James Gunn has revealed the gift that h received in honor of The Suicide Squad opening in theaters and on HBO Max. Gunn posted the reveal on Twitter, where he thanks members of his team for getting their hands on a collector's edition of The Peacemaker #1, the original Charlton Comics launch of the character in 1967, more than a decade before DC Comics would acquire the character. The Peacemaker series only ran five issues, and issue no. 1 is indeed worthy of any true comic collector's library.
MoviesCollider

James Gunn Shares Set Images of Tiny Camera Rig Invented for 'The Suicide Squad'

Of all of the colorful characters brought together for The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn is highlighting an undersung member of the team: camera technician Dave Freeth. In a Tweet Friday, Gunn shared behind-the-scenes photos of Freeth's "Nano" camera rig in action, capturing shots of Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher on set.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could James Gunn Direct Gotham City Sirens After The Suicide Squad? Here's What He Said

During the period when filmmaker James Gunn was fired from and then rehired onto Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he was recruited by Warner Bros to write and direct The Suicide Squad. Fast-forward to a little over a week after its release, the tenth DC Extended Universe movie has been met with critical acclaim, and along with the Peacemaker series on the way, DC Films president Walter Hamada has teased that Gunn will be tackling more projects for the superhero franchise. But could Gotham City Sirens be one of these projects?
MoviesCollider

‘The Suicide Squad’s Juan Diego Botto and Joaquin Cosio on Why They Loved James Gunn’s Script

With The Suicide Squad now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Juan Diego Botto (Presidente General Silvio Luna) and Joaquin Cosio (Mayor General Mateo Suarez) about the making of writer-director James Gunn’s fantastic film. As you’ve seen in the trailers and clips, The Suicide Squad is about a new group of villains recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a mission on the island of Corto Maltese called "Project Starfish." In addition to Botto, Cosio, and Davis, The Suicide Squad stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Flula Borg as Javelin.
MoviesGamespot

DC's Charles Roven Wants James Gunn Back For Another Suicide Squad Movie

DC movie producer Charles Roven has teased some of the future DC Universe movies, and they might include another Suicide Squad film and a sequel to Justice League. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Roven said he is "thrilled about" the possibility of making more Suicide Squad movies, and he hopes that James Gunn comes back to direct another.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Gunn and the chance to see Justice League vs. The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad continues its successful path with room for controversy among the followers of the DC Extended Universe. There are voices in favor and others against the vision of James Gunn. Some fans celebrate the director’s humor and taste for violence. Others prefer the aesthetic approach plus the development of Zack Snyder. The truth is that the new entry in the DCEU It was something to talk about and many are speculating about the future of these characters.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

James Gunn Reveals Why Peacemaker Got the First ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff

The Suicide Squad is officially in theaters and on HBO Max, and fans have finally been able to experience the long-awaited sequel to 2016’s ill-fated Suicide Squad. One of the movie's breakout characters is John Cena's Peacemaker, and last year, it was confirmed that Cena would star in a standalone spinoff series. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, director James Gunn has revealed why Peacemaker was the first character from The Suicide Squad to receive his own project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy