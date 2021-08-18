Cancel
Economy

IMF Stops Funds To Afghanistan, Reserves Blocked From Taliban

By Heather SCOTT
Despite its swift takeover of the government in Afghanistan, the Taliban will not have access to most of the nation's cash and gold stocks, while the IMF announced it won't provide aid. A spokesperson for the Washington-based crisis lender on Wednesday said it had decided to withhold its assistance to...

