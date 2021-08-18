Cancel
Clerks 3 first image and plot details: Kevin Smith wants to go back where it all began

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReaders with better memory will remember Clerks 1 and 2, and they will most likely do so fondly. Well, we bring a good blow of nostalgia! A new official image allows us to see a first look at Clerks 3. The middle Vanity Fair has shared the image that shows the original cast of the first films.

