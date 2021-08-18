Clerks 3 first image and plot details: Kevin Smith wants to go back where it all began

The Suicide Squad is a non-stop pleasure cruise from start to finish, gory, snarky, and hilarious overall. It was surprising, and it succeeded in upping the ante of the genre by brazenly cutting off a slew of characters in classic James Gunn style. The film skillfully shifts between different shades to make a genuinely coherent and consistent, and filled plot, balancing wholehearted character instances and engaging action, extreme violence, and astute black humor with minimal effort and subtlety, resulting in a unique experience for both big and small DC fans, and genuinely distinguishing itself from the vast squad of copy and paste action films. The Suicide squad season 3 could happen in the future, given the hype around the sequel and the setup of the tale. Is The Suicide squad season 3 in the works? Here’s all we know so far about the sequel’s development, release date, plot, and more.
Comments / 0