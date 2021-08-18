Clerks 3 first image and plot details: Kevin Smith wants to go back where it all began

Ever wonder what the cast of Clerks looks like in 2021? You will not have to wonder much longer. Like, literally if you scroll down in two seconds, you’ll find out. That’s because writer/director Kevin Smith is currently at work on Clerks III, the second sequel to his breakthrough indie comedy. Appropriately, the movie being shot in the same locations in Central New Jersey where the original film was made for $27,000 back in the early 1990s. Today, Smith revealed the first official photo of the reassembled Clerks cast, featuring original stars Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson, along with Rosario Dawson and Trevor Fehrman, who joined the story in 2006’s Clerks II. (They’re not pictured, but rest assured: Both Jason Mewes and Smith are back as well as Jay and Silent Bob.)