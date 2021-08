When the original Kissing Booth hit Netflix in the spring of 2018, it was a phenomenon. One might even say that its success kicked off the streaming service’s YA romantic comedy craze, neck-and-neck with All The Boys I’ve Loved Before films. The movie based on a novel that had roots in Wattpad was fine enough, easy entertainment. But now we’re at the second sequel and I would just like to ask… why? Especially, when it takes literally two hours for us to see a single kissing booth in frame.