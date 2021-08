Do you need PS Plus to play GTA Online is a question many PlayStation players have asked over the years, and with good reason. With the current cost of an annual subscription to Sony's online service in the same region as the full price of a AAA release, not everyone is willing or able to sign up while also purchasing games for their collection. There's a huge amount to see and do in GTA Online, allowing players to totally immerse themselves in the online world of Los Santos and beyond, but is that experience available to everyone? We're here to answer that by determining if you need PS Plus to play GTA Online.