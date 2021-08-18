Cancel
Health

Republicans: Local control for me but not for thee

By Joel Mathis
 5 days ago
If nothing else, the late pandemic era should finally obliterate the notion that the modern GOP is "the party of local control." Consider these events from the last few days: In Arizona, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday the state would refuse to give federal COVID-19 relief money to school districts that impose mask mandates on their students. In Florida, the Republican-controlled State Board of Education voted to begin investigations of school districts in Alachua and Broward counties that have defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' mandate ban. And in Texas — where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott just tested positive for the coronavirus — the state supreme court this week sided with Abbott and temporarily blocked mask mandates in San Antonio and Dallas independent school districts.

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

