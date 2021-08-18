Republicans: Local control for me but not for thee

AUSTIN, Texas — Just days removed from enough Democrats returning to the pink dome of the Texas Capitol to allow for the chamber's lawmakers to finally take action on bills, one House committee on Monday advanced the Senate election bill - which was the core of the stalemate between the two parties and led to the quorum break - to the full House floor by a strict party line vote of 9-5. After more than 50 House Democrats flew out of the state in the opening days of the first special session last month to keep their chamber below the minimum number of members required to conduct business - which included accepting passed bills from the Senate, holding committee hearings, and discussing and voting on bills on the floor - the House on Thursday finally restored the quorum needed to hold committee hearings so they can advance their own bills and Senate-passed legislation.