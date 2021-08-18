Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

“The objective is an eternal war”: a video goes viral in which Assange explained 10 years ago what the West is looking for in Afghanistan

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn social networks, a video recorded in 2011 that was published by the WikiLeaks Twitter account, in which its founder, Julian Assange, offers his interpretation of the objective of international intervention in Afghanistan. “The objective is use Afghanistan to launder money tax bases of the US and European countries through...

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Assange
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Un Security Council#European#The Un Security Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘Can I Finish?’ CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Interjects During Tense Afghanistan Segment With Biden Comms Chief

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar repeatedly interrupted White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield’s answers during an interview on the situation in Afghanistan. Keilar interviewed Bedingfield on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, during which Ms. Bedingfield updated viewers on the progress of the evacuation, and tried to convey the “laser focus” of President Joe Biden and his team on getting Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Video showing Afghans falling down from C-17 goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane has gone viral on Monday. It appears that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or...
ImmigrationNew York Post

Vladimir Putin says he’s not allowing Afghan refugees into Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that his country won’t accept Afghan refugees because he doesn’t want to deal with “militants” masquerading as asylum-seekers. The Russian strongman slammed Western nations for placing Afghan refugees in countries even near his border while their US and European visas are being processed. “Does...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
WorldPosted by
Indy100

Taliban explained: Why is there a war in Afghanistan?

Yesterday, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul, and announced it would be implementing a Taliban government in the country for the first time since 2001, when its regime was last ousted by Western troops. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country “to avoid bloodshed” and said the Taliban...
WorldMonroe Evening News

International law, credibility and Afghanistan

The day after 9/11, the United Nations Security Council acted in Resolution 1368. On Sept. 28, 2001, it enacted Resolution 1373, one of the most far-reaching decisions in its history. Both resolutions recognized the right of the United States to use Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, the inherent right of individual and collective self-defense, providing, I believe, justification for the forward strategy of attacking Afghanistan as self-defense on Oct. 7, 2001, against terrorists and those who harbored them.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia's president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Former Afghan Vice President Says He Doesn’t Want The Country To Become Talibanistan

Former Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who proclaimed himself last Tuesday as Afghanistan’s interim president, declared in an exclusive interview with the network. India Today that the country rejects the dictatorship and affirmed that conversations are being held with the Taliban * and that the resistance against the insurgent group is strong.
Photographymarketresearchtelecast.com

What happened to Sharbat Gula, the Afghan girl who starred in one of the iconic covers of National Geographic?

In 1984, photographer Steve McCurry photographed the entire drama of the refugees living in the Peshawar camp in Pakistan. This complex work is remembered by a photograph: that of Sharbat Gula, an Afghan girl, orphan, who became a symbol of refugees in 1985 when the magazine National Geographic made her an icon of his publications and in one of the great images of the twentieth century.

Comments / 0

Community Policy