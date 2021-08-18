Cancel
Wall Street Traders Cover Up; Goldman urges caution

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) – The relentless spread of the delta variant. Growth warnings in the world’s two largest economies. Geopolitical risk with the fall of Afghanistan. A wave of bad news is prompting more cautious investors to double their cross-asset hedges, as risk markets hover near record highs, while currency traders move into havens.

