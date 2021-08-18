The Suicide Squad: James Gunn was inspired by Lollipop Chainsaw for a scene from Harley Quinn

Five years ago, some of my friends and family members got together for my tame bachelor party. We planned to do two of my favorite things: see a movie and play video games at an arcade. I know some of you may think this lame, but it’s the perfect night for me. While the company was great and the games were fun, one part of the night didn’t live up to expectations. We saw “Suicide Squad,” and it was one of the most disappointing movies I’ve ever seen.