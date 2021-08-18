Cancel
The Suicide Squad: James Gunn was inspired by Lollipop Chainsaw for a scene from Harley Quinn

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new version of The Suicide Squad is a complete reboot that has nothing to do with David Ayer’s movie. This time around, director James Gunn has had the freedom to build a wacky action movie full of villains and bizarre sequences. Also, as the filmmaker revealed in an interview with Collider, the lobby scene starring Harley Quinn is heavily inspired by the video game Suda51’s Lollipop Chainsaw, in which Gunn himself participated as a designer and scriptwriter.

