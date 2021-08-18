Cancel
US Treasury yields rise ahead of Fed minutes and 20-year debt auction

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting, which could indicate a date when the central bank you would start reducing your bond purchases. * Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said he wants to...

EconomyCNBC

Treasury yields start the week higher with key Fed policy event in focus

The Chicago Fed will release its July national economic activity index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Markit is set to release its purchasing managers' index flash readings for August at 9:45 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday morning, with investors focusing on the Federal Reserve's annual central banking event,...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Rise Following Pfizer Vaccine Approval

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Tuesday, after U.S. regulators granted the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine full approval, potentially aiding the economic recovery. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 3 basis points to 1.287% at 2:15 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 3 basis points to 1.905%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Economykitco.com

Euro zone bond yields dip; focus on supply

(Refiles to clarify Friday reference in paragraph 6 is to Fed chairman Powell's speech) Aug 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Tuesday with investors focusing on issuance in a data-light session. Risk sentiment has improved this week as concerns eased over Federal Reserve stimulus tapering and on...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields drift lower, Fed's Powell this week's focus

(Adds data, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ended marginally lower on Monday in light trading volumes as investors waited on comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday for any new clues on when the U.S. central bank may begin paring bond purchases. Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "In the interim, there is little urgency to challenge the existing range in U.S. rates and therefore a sideways grind remains the path of least resistance as the market enters late-August," Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital markets, said in a report on Monday. Minutes from the Fed's July meeting released on Wednesday showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee was coalescing around a plan that would see the Fed start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper the asset purchases. An uptick in Delta variant COVID-19 cases, however, has raised concerns that the economic recovery may take longer than previously expected, and could push back the timeline on normalizing monetary policy. Benchmark 10-year yields fell less than a basis point on the day to 1.253%. The yields are in the middle of their recent range after falling from a one-month high of 1.379% on Aug. 12, while holding above a six-month low of 1.127% reached earlier this month. Analysts warned against reading too much into price action as trading volumes are light with many traders and investors out for August summer vacations. Yields had edged higher earlier on Monday as rising stocks reflected improving risk sentiment. The Treasury will also sell $183 billion in short and intermediate-dated supply this week, including $60 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $61 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Bond yields are also likely being held down by seasonality, with August typically being a strong month for bonds. “The biggest yield changes for the whole month of August tend to be to the down side,” Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo said in a report on Monday. “We doubt the 10y yield can move much lower, but we see few short-term catalysts for a big move higher.” Data on Monday showed that U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August as capacity constraints, supply shortages and the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus weaken the momentum of the rebound from last year's pandemic-induced recession. U.S. existing home sales also increased for the second consecutive month in July as inventories improved moderately, while prices eased from the prior month's record level. August 23 Monday 3:11PM New York / 1911 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.005 Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2262 0.002 Three-year note 99-210/256 0.4358 -0.008 Five-year note 99-76/256 0.7705 -0.015 Seven-year note 99-180/256 1.0445 -0.012 10-year note 99-248/256 1.2533 -0.007 20-year bond 99-88/256 1.7892 -0.004 30-year bond 102-252/256 1.8695 -0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alison Williams)
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Markets Rise Ahead of Jackson Hole Fed Meeting

Markets started the week on a positive note as the S&P 500 rose 0.85% and the NASDAQ gained 1.55% Monday. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet virtually later this week for the traditional Jackson Hole conference, with Fed chair Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday. Another large batch of economic data is set to be released this week with new home sales, initial unemployment claims, personal income and spending, and PCE prices set to come out.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index tracks Treasury yields to consolidate losses near 93.00

US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to 93.03, up 0.06% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped the most in two months the previous day amid risk-on mood. However, a lack of major catalysts and mixed clues challenged the DXY bears afterward. The DXY dropped 0.52% to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD snaps two-day uptrend, fades the bound off intraday low amid a sluggish session. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market seems clueless as vaccine optimism, easing of taper tantrum battle covid woes and geopolitical fears. German GDP, US housing data...
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks, U.S. Yields Gain Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Global equity markets and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as positive U.S. vaccination news lifted sentiment, and as investors grew less worried the Federal Reserve was set to announce a timetable for tapering stimulus measures. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is to speak on Friday at the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields dip on COVID concerns, Fed on track to trim bond purchases

(Adds quotes, data, auction results, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as risk appetite worsened on concerns about the spread of COVID variants, and a day after the Federal Reserve said it expects to begin paring bond purchases this year. A rise in cases of the Delta variant is adding to fears that the economy will not recover as quickly as hoped and weighing on consumer confidence. “I think for the most part what we are seeing now is a reaction to concerns about the Delta variant (and) the after effects of that sort of shocking consumer sentiment report that we got this past Friday,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree. Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer sentiment dropped in early August to its lowest level in a decade as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment. “The sentiment numbers are lower than at any point during 2020 and appear to be weighing on policymakers as they ponder the timing and composition of QE tapering as we head into the fall,” David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX said in a report on Thursday. Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee is coalescing around a plan that would see the Fed start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper the asset purchases. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan this week also creates new geopolitical uncertainties that could alter the Fed’s thinking. “The geopolitical landscape just became more complicated. Should the chaos in Afghanistan persist, the timing of tapering could easily get pushed out past year-end,” Petrosinelli said. Benchmark 10-year yields dipped three basis points to 1.245%. They fell to 1.127% earlier this month, which was the lowest since February. Investors will be watching a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole next week for any new indications on when the taper will be announced. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 17-month low last week, pointing to another month of robust job growth, though surging COVID-19 infections pose a risk to the labor market recovery. A separate report from the Philadelphia Fed Growth showed that growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region slowed for the fourth consecutive month in August after hitting its highest pace in nearly half a century earlier this spring. The Treasury saw solid demand for an $8 billion sale of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which sold at a high yield of minus 0.292%. August 19 Thursday 3:16PM New York / 1916 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.008 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2236 0.005 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.4383 0.005 Five-year note 99-74/256 0.7718 -0.006 Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.0374 -0.017 10-year note 100-12/256 1.245 -0.028 20-year bond 99-52/256 1.7977 -0.038 30-year bond 102-200/256 1.8783 -0.035 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 0.75 spread (Editing by Barbara Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Treasury yields fall despite Fed taper talk

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday morning, despite the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes showing that the central bank was preparing to taper bond purchases this year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell more than 3 basis points to 1.237% at 8:30 a.m. ET. The yield...
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks slip ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday morning as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve (Fed)'s latest monetary policy meeting. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 103.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to 35,240.12. The S&P 500 lost 7.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,441.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 17.41 points, or 0.12 percent, to 14,638.77.
BusinessMiami Herald

Minutes show Fed preparing for taper starting this year

WASHINGTON — Most Federal Reserve officials agreed last month they could start slowing the pace of bond purchases later this year, judging that enough progress had been made toward their inflation goal, while gains had been made toward their employment objective. “Various participants commented that economic and financial conditions would...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Caution ahead of Fed minutes

A day of caution in the markets, with Europe a mixed bag and the US opening marginally lower as we await FOMC minutes later in the session. Given how much Fed commentary we've had over the last couple of weeks, I struggle to see the minutes offering much of value for the markets. Even the most dovish members of the Fed have come around to the idea of tapering this year, with Neel Kashkari even accepting it's coming either the end of this year or early next.
BusinessCNBC

10-year Treasury yield is flat as Fed discusses possible taper this year

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its latest policy meeting, showing discussion by the central bank of possible tapering this year and that the economy had reached its goal on inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of Fed minutes

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Wednesday but held above lows touched a day earlier as investors sought direction ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes due later in the day. Risk sentiment improved on Wednesday as stock markets rose, but worries around the impact of...
Businessinvesting.com

Most Fed Members See Bond Taper This Year: Fed Minutes

Investing.com – Most Federal Reserve policymakers believe it could be appropriate for the central bank to start reducing bond purchases this year should the economy continued its recovery. At the conclusion of its previous meeting on July 28, the Federal Open Market Committee kept its benchmark rate in a range...
Marketskitco.com

U.S. dollar rises against most currencies ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar gained against most major currencies as nagging concerns about the global economy forced investors to seek safety in the greenback ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes later on Wednesday. Sterling and the commodity-exposed Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars...
EconomyForexTV.com

Treasuries Close Modestly Lower Following Fed Minutes

Treasuries fluctuated following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting before ending the day modestly lower. Bond prices climbed off their worst levels but still ended the day in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.5 basis points to 1.273 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy