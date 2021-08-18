Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fátima Molina reappears after the moments of anguish that she experienced due to an explosion at her home

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

After registering a strong explosion in a building, south of CDMX, it was confirmed that the Mexican actress lived there. A few days ago, to the south of the CDMX there was a strong explosion in a building due to gas accumulation. The news quickly became a trend on social networks. However, the incident would transcend entertainment when it was revealed that Fatima Molina lived in this housing complex.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fátima Molina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anguish#Cdmx#Cdmx#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fátima Molina was in a building that exploded in Mexico City

On the morning of the 16th, a strong explosion was recorded in a building in Mexico City, where the actress lives. Fatima Molina. According to the newspaper The universal, the authorities confirmed that it was caused by the accumulation of gas in the building located on Av. Coyoacán and Av. Amores, Acacias neighborhood.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
newjerseyhills.com

Actress Thea White dies after cancer surgery

Actress Thea White died Friday, July 30 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was 81. White, who portrayed Muriel Bagge on the animated television show "Courage the Cowardly Dog," suffered complications from a six-hour-liver cancer surgery July 20, her family said. Born Thea Zitzner in Newark on June 16, 1940, she...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
Behind Viral VideosHOT 97

Famous TikTok Star Dies In Tragic ‘Freak Accident’

TikTok star, Timbo The Redneck, has tragically passed away. Timbo whose real name is Timothy Hall, lost his life during an accident om Wednesday (August 4). According to reports, Hall was in his pick-up truck doing donuts when he was thrown from the vehicle. His friend Tony, shared the news via YouTube. He says, “he passed away. He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him.”
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Injury That Changed Everything For Britney Spears

For a period of time in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Britney Spears was on top of the world. She went from being a Mouseketeer to being a pop superstar, and fans ate up her success at every turn. In 2001, Spears gave an interview to "Good Morning America"...
Posted by
EatThis

5 Signs You Have COVID Like Melissa Joan Hart

This week, Melissa Joan Hart announced on an Instagram video that she had a breakthrough COVID infection. "I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," said the actress, who described her symptoms as shortness of breath and feeling a weight on her chest. "I'm mad, really mad," said Hart. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."

Comments / 0

Community Policy