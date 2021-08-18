High Availability for Firewalls in diferent locations over Layer 3 network
Is it possible to configure high availability between Palo Alto VM series Firewalls that are located in different buildings over a network to connect both firewalls?. I have two VM-300 Firewalls that are Active/Pasive with Global Protect in the same physical Server, which will result in a single point of failure. Recently there was an electrical issue and the server went down. Since both firewalls are in the same server, the remote users were not able to connect to company network.live.paloaltonetworks.com
