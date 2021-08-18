Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

High Availability for Firewalls in diferent locations over Layer 3 network

By samuel.lora3
paloaltonetworks.com
 5 days ago

Is it possible to configure high availability between Palo Alto VM series Firewalls that are located in different buildings over a network to connect both firewalls?. I have two VM-300 Firewalls that are Active/Pasive with Global Protect in the same physical Server, which will result in a single point of failure. Recently there was an electrical issue and the server went down. Since both firewalls are in the same server, the remote users were not able to connect to company network.

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Availability#Network Firewalls#Network Traffic#Active Pasive#Server
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Palo Alto Networks Q4 Earnings

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) rose after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 8.11% year over year to $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,219,000,000 higher by 28.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,173,160,000. Outlook. Earnings guidance...
ComputersCSO

Securing Hybrid Clouds and Multi-Cloud with Virtualized Network Firewalls

Organizations are looking to realize the promise of cloud computing, including faster time to market, increased responsiveness, and cost reductions. As part of this, many organizations use two or more clouds to meet business needs such as disaster recovery, data backup, application resiliency, and global coverage. In fact, 76% of organizations are using two or more cloud providers.2 And according to the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report, “93 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy” while “87 percent have a hybrid cloud strategy.” As a result, this can introduce complexities without the right cloud security solutions that can secure any cloud environment.
TechnologyWebProNews

Dish’s 5G Network Will Be Available in Beta End of September

Dish Network has announced its upcoming 5G network will be available in beta at the end of September. Dish has been working to build out its 5G network, intent on becoming the fourth major carrier in the US. The company received a major boost as a result of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, when regulators forced the two wireless carriers to divest themselves of some assets to help Dish break into the market. Regulators were concerned about the impact on consumers from the market consolidating to three carriers instead of four.
Computerschannele2e.com

Reminder: What’s the Difference Between High Availability and Backup?

It’s not just that they’re making headlines more often. Ransomware rates really are rising. Given the recent spate of high-profile attacks, it’s worth remembering the difference between standard backup and high-availability replication. Our research suggests that the costs of ransomware for businesses can amount to much more than an extortion...
Computersarxiv.org

Linear approximability of two-layer neural networks: A comprehensive analysis based on spectral decay

In this paper, we present a spectral-based approach to study the linear approximation of two-layer neural networks. We first consider the case of single neuron and show that the linear approximability, quantified by the Kolmogorov width, is controlled by the eigenvalue decay of an associate kernel. Then, we show that similar results also hold for two-layer neural networks. This spectral-based approach allows us to obtain upper bounds, lower bounds, and explicit hard examples in a united manner. In particular, these bounds imply that for networks activated by smooth functions, restricting the norms of inner-layer weights may significantly impair the expressiveness. By contrast, for non-smooth activation functions, such as ReLU, the network expressiveness is independent of the inner-layer weight norms. In addition, we prove that for a family of non-smooth activation functions, including ReLU, approximating any single neuron with random features suffers from the \emph{curse of dimensionality}. This provides an explicit separation of expressiveness between neural networks and random feature models.
Computerscheckpoint.com

What is a Proxy Firewall?

In simple terms, a proxy is someone given the authority to represent someone else. In computer networks, proxies are network devices given the authority to connect to a server on a client’s behalf. A typical example is a proxy server or proxy firewall that makes a connection on behalf of...
Softwarelifewire.com

How to Find and Use the Windows 11 Firewall

This article explains how to find and use the Windows 11 Firewall, including how to turn on the Windows 11 Firewall, and whether or not you should use it. The Windows Defender anti-malware package has seen a lot of improvement since it was first introduced, and the version included with Windows 11 is very good at catching and eliminating malware. Most people can get by with just the Windows Defender anti-virus component without installing a secondary anti-virus or anti-malware package.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

NTT offers 'globally-available' Network-as-a-Service platform for private 5G

NTT says its “industry-first” global private 5G ‘Network-as-a-Service’ platform will provide unprecedented security, control, and simplicity for businesses looking to adopt private cellular as part of their digital transformation strategies. A private cellular network is one that provides dedicated access to a specific customer, using either licensed, unlicensed or shared...
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

OSPF stopped gracefully restarted

We are facing issue with OSPF is not working properly over the firewall as per the configuration part seems fine we checked with the below given document. All the configuration for HA is configured as per above given document. We checked with the configuration of OSPF as per below document...
Technologytweaklibrary.com

Significant Differences Between Antivirus and Firewall

When it comes to security, you often come across two terms namely – Firewall and Antivirus. And, you have both things in your system. But, how is one different from the other? In this blog, we’ll discuss the differences between antivirus and firewall and even read why each of them is so important. At the outset, we’d like to mention that both are important at their places.
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

Global Protect not detecting Crowd Strike Firewall

Global Protect not detecting Crowd Strike Firewall. Was wondering if anyone could help me? We recently installed Crowd Strike Firewall, but it's not being detected by the HIP Check I setup. I have created a rule for Crowd Strike Firewall. So technically it should see it right?. Reply. 1 REPLY.
TechnologyZDNet

DISH network internet review: Performance depends on your location

DISH Network Internet offers consumers the ability to bundle their TV package with high-speed internet plans from one of their partners. As a satellite company, it made sure to include a satellite internet option, which caters to those who live in more remote areas that do not have access to DSL, cable or fiber.
Cell Phonespaloaltonetworks.com

GlobalProtect windows store app - how to???

New to the palo alto world, however i cannot seem to find info on setting up globalprotect to use the windows store version of the GP app. I've ot the subscription licence applied to my firewall and went throuhg the pocess of creating a clientless vpn connection to no avail.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Reasons Why Firewalls Are Still Essential | Avast

Even if you don’t know much about internet security, you’ve probably heard the term firewall, if only from movies and shows about hackers trying to break into computer systems. The term firewall originally came from a flame resistant barrier installed between buildings or sections of a building. Its job was to prevent fires from spreading. When it comes to cybersecurity, a two-way firewall blocks unauthorized connections to your Wi-Fi and internet connection while controlling suspicious outgoing programs from leaking data.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

LayerPipe: Accelerating Deep Neural Network Training by Intra-Layer and Inter-Layer Gradient Pipelining and Multiprocessor Scheduling

The time required for training the neural networks increases with size, complexity, and depth. Training model parameters by backpropagation inherently creates feedback loops. These loops hinder efficient pipelining and scheduling of the tasks within the layer and between consecutive layers. Prior approaches, such as PipeDream, have exploited the use of delayed gradient to achieve inter-layer pipelining. However, these approaches treat the entire backpropagation as a single task; this leads to an increase in computation time and processor underutilization. This paper presents novel optimization approaches where the gradient computations with respect to the weights and the activation functions are considered independently; therefore, these can be computed in parallel. This is referred to as intra-layer optimization. Additionally, the gradient computation with respect to the activation function is further divided into two parts and distributed to two consecutive layers. This leads to balanced scheduling where the computation time of each layer is the same. This is referred to as inter-layer optimization. The proposed system, referred to as LayerPipe, reduces the number of clock cycles required for training while maximizing processor utilization with minimal inter-processor communication overhead. LayerPipe achieves an average speedup of 25% and upwards of 80% with 7 to 9 processors with less communication overhead when compared to PipeDream.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

1inch DeFi Exchange Deploys to Layer 2 Optimism Network

The 1inch decentralized finance exchange has announced an expansion to the layer 2 scaling provider Optimistic Ethereum to increase transaction speeds and lower gas fees for its users. In an announcement on Aug 17, the 1inch Network stated that its Aggregation Protocol had been deployed to the Ethereum scaling solution...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Secure your SOC with AI Assistance from Cortex XSOAR and Arcanna.ai

The complexity of manual alert triage makes it a tedious and time-consuming process for most security teams. Pair this with the lack of time, resources, and headcount that most SOCs face today, and the result is intense alert fatigue and the possibility that a damaging breach will occur. To manage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy