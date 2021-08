Have I told you that I can't get AM radio in my car? I can't get AM radio in my car. Okay, about that AM radio thing -- it's not precisely true, because there IS an AM radio in my car and I CAN turn it on and it DOES transmit sounds. I don't drive a Tesla or any other electric car in which AM radio is taboo for some esoteric technical reason I've never bothered to investigate. There's a screen and buttons and when you hit "RADIO" you get a bunch of choices, and AM is one. However, when you choose "AM," you get buzzing. Buzzing and crackling and random pops and buried deep underneath that noise are broadcast radio signals. Two of those are strong enough to overpower the buzzing, both 50,000 watt nondirectional stations with towers a short distance from here. Everything else is a rich stew of electrical interference with the occasional recognizable sliver of right-wing ranting and Dodgers play-by-play breaking through.