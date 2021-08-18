Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Journey Homes: Family is key for Hill Country custom homebuilder

By Lisa Harrison Rivas
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomebuilding is an industry Ashley Fenter and her sister, Randi McCrary, know well. The siblings grew up in Houston watching their father run a homebuilding business he shared with his brother for more than two decades. After years of taking family vacations at Canyon Lake, Fenter said her parents decided to leave Houston and start a new company in the Hill Country. Ken and Bonnie Wickens founded Journey Homes in 2018.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Spring Branch, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
City
Canyon Lake, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
City
Boerne, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homebuilder#Belle Oaks#Vintage Oaks#Journey Homes#Modern Hill Country#Mysa#Sa For Sale In Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy