Chick-Fil-A Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Realistic Fast Food Wedding Cake
For Chick-fil-A fans with a sweet tooth, it sounds too good to be true: a big, two-tiered cake surrounded by the chicken chain's waffle fries, chicken nuggets, and dipping sauces, and topped with the famous Original Chicken Sandwich. That's what a recent creation by the OKC Cake Lady looked like, anyhow. But for people with a serious sweet truth, the reality was even better — if that's possible. Everything on Oklahoma City bakery owner Nicole England's cake was, in fact, cake — right down to the to-go drink cup with lid. "Everything is edible except the straw," the OKC Cake Lady wrote in the caption to an Instagram post showing off the cake. (Oklahoma needs more environmentally friendly straws, apparently.)www.mashed.com
