Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Tucson police union challenges city's vaccine requirement

bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The union representing Tucson police officers is challenging the city’s decision to require employees to get the coronavirus vaccine. The Arizona Daily Star reports that the lawsuit filed Monday by the Tucson Police Officers Association alleges the policy breaches its labor contract “by unilaterally enacting the ordinance without first bargaining in good faith over the change in working conditions” and asks a court to declare the mandate to be illegal.

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Vaccines
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Vaccines
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Tucson, AZ
Vaccines
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Ortega
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tucson Police#Police Union#Vaccinations#Ap#The Arizona Daily Star#Banner Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Hochul sworn in as New York governor

Kathy Hochul (D) early Tuesday morning was sworn in as New York's first female governor during a brief private ceremony at the New York State Capitol, the Associated Press reported. The former New York lieutenant governor takes over for now-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) just two weeks after his resignation...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent the head of the CIA to meet the Taliban's leader on Monday in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, two U.S. sources said. CIA Director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani...

Comments / 0

Community Policy