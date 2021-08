After suffering a fall at his ranch, Vicente Fernández underwent cervical surgery, with doctors reporting him in critical, but stable, condition. "We thank the media, as well as his loyal followers, and on behalf of his medical team, with the permission of the Fernández Abarca family, inform that the current state of Don Vicente Fernández is undoubtedly serious, but stable, the sequence of trauma caused by the fall itself that generated a spinal cord injury to the cervical spine," read an official statement on Instagram.