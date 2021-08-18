Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dragon Ball Super, chapter 75 now available: how to read it for free in Spanish

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer heats up and the story of Dragon Ball Super is on fire. However, the wait for chapter 75 is now over. After the events narrated in episode 74, where we have seen Vegeta fight Granola, it’s time to find out what happens next. We will see it in the manga outlined by Akira Toriyama, the original author, although it is Toyotaro who has captured the action in the cartoons. Below we explain how you can read it for free and in Spanish through the Manga Plus application.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Toriyama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Android#Taste It#Spanish#Vegeta Fight Granola#Saiyans#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cartoons
Related
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Artist Addresses Goku-Vegeta Power Struggle

The artist behind Dragon Ball Super's manga addressed the current power dynamic and struggle going on between Goku and Vegeta! The manga series is currently making its way through the Granolah the Survivor arc with each new chapter of the series, and one of the most compelling aspects of this arc is how it is continuing the fraying between Goku and Vegeta since the fight with Planet Eater Moro. During the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, Vegeta had begun training in an entirely different matter after growing frustrated over their stalled growth since the fight with Broly.
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

Opening Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits Booster Packs

Pre-release events began for Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming set, Cross Spirits, this past weekend. I was able to attend one of these events at Brother's Grim Games and Collectible in New York where I got my hands on two booster boxes, three pre-release packs, and six loose packs. Leading up to the official wide release of Cross Spirits this Friday, August 13th, I will open and review these products for Bleeding Cool's Dragon Ball fans. Following the first piece, in which I opened a booster box, today I'll open my loose packs of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Cross Spirits. Whew, that's a mouthful!
Comicsnintendoeverything.com

Gogeta (DB Super) joining Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Gogeta (DB Super) is coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Bandai Namco has announced. The character will be appearing this fall as part of Legendary DLC Pack 2 “Ultimate Battle Pack”. Here’s an overview of the character:. Coming straight from the “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” movie, black-haired Gogeta’s Xenoverse 2...
Comicsepicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super Artist Explains Where The Idea of Granolah Comes From

The latest Dragon Ball Super arc in the manga introduces a new antagonist with strong ties to the Saiyan's origins and a dark past that motivated him to avenge the tragedy of his Cerealian race. Before Shueisha continues the saga in the next chapter releasing later this month, the manga's current artist Toyatarou, was recently interviewed about the origins of Dragon Ball Super's intergalactic bounty hunter.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Interview Stirs Up Debate About Broly's Power

Dragon Ball Super is busy with its new movie these days, but that doesn't mean the manga is being left behind. No, the story is still moving along as planned with another new chapter slated for release this month. To celebrate the latest volume of Dragon Ball Super, the team at Shueisha did an interview with the manga's illustrator, and it was there a debut about Broly came to light.
ComicsAnime News Network

Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Each Get New Manga in Saikyō Jump

Bandai Namco Entertainment's Super Dragon Ball Heroes trading card arcade game series has inspired Yoshitaka Nagayama's Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission!!, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ankoku Makai Mission!, and Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission!!! manga. Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission!!! launched in April 2020. Super...
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super: the character that can have its spin-off and would manage to fix a problem from the original series

In an age when anime series abound and viewers are given the ability to choose from multiple titles, Dragon Ball it continues to stay in the foreground and it is something that does not seem to change. They are different generations that have already enjoyed various adaptations, but there is one that may come and may be important to the story.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Teases Why Vegeta's Destroyer Form is Perfect for Him

Dragon Ball Super is teasing why Vegeta's new God of Destruction powered form is actually a perfect fit for him. Ever since he was first introduced to Akira Toriyama's original manga series, Vegeta has reveled in his anger and violence. Although this has softened over the course of the series, and especially so with the newest arcs of Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta might have finally found a power that works well with his personality. Thanks to Beerus training him in God of Destruction techniques, Vegeta has keyed into the very nature of destruction itself.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super: this is how Granola would look in the next anime – MRT

The images have the approval of the Dragon Ball Super community with more than three thousand ‘likes’ with almost 50 thousand views in less than a week on YouTube. Unlike Moro, a sorcerer who intended to become the most powerful being in the universe through energy absorption, Granola does have reasons to attack Goku and Vegeta: the Saiyans destroyed his home planet on Frieza’s orders. His thirst for revenge caused him to ask Ultimate Sheng Long to become the most powerful of all in order to fight against the mighty Saiyans and the new transformation of Freeza.
Video GamesGematsu

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC character Gogeta (Dragon Ball Super) announced

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dimps have announced Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 downloadable content character Broly (Dragon Ball Super), who will join the game via the “Legendary Pack 2” due out this fall. Here is an overview of the character, via Dragon-Ball-Official.com:. Coming straight from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits Confirmed To Have God Boxes

It has been confirmed that "God Box" booster boxes of Dragon Ball Super Card Game's lastest expansion, Cross Spirits, are in circulation. What exactly does this mean and how can you tell if your booster box is a God Box? Let's get into it. First, you must understand what comes...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Opening Dragon Ball Super CG: Pride Of The Saiyans Starter Deck

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has officially released its fourteenth main expansion, Cross Spirits. Cross Spirits, the fifth installment in the ongoing Unison Warrior Series block, introduces the new mechanic BOOST to the game. It includes cards featuring artwork inspired by and moments taken from iconic Dragon Ball Z, Super, and GT storylines including the Buu Saga, the Super 17 Saga, the Tournament of Power, and more. It is notable for having one of the most popular Secret Rares in the game's history, which features Frieza teaming up with Goku. With this wide release, I've already unboxed booster boxes and loose packs during the pre-release week. Today, you can catch three exclusive openings on Bleeding Cool of the three remaining Cross Spirits products: the Pride of the Saiyans Starter Deck, the Darkness Reborn Reboot Starter Deck, and the Cross Spirits Premium Pack. In this installment, we're opening the Pride of the Saiyans Starter Deck.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals the Granolah Arc's Most Difficult Task

Toyotaro, the current artist of Dragon Ball Super's manga, recently was a part of an interview wherein the mangaka dove into the secrets and behind-the-scenes facts that went into the creation of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, and the artist shared what he considered to be the most difficult part of the latest saga. As Vegeta has recently shared an ability to unleash a brand new transformation that he learned while training with the God of Destruction Beerus, it seems that neither the Saiyans nor the intergalactic bounty hunter were the elements that caused Toyotaro the most headaches.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Draft Teases How Vegeta's New Form Compares to Granolah's Power

Dragon Ball Super is teasing how the power of Vegeta's new God of Destruction form compares to Granolah with the first look at the next chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached an intense new phase as Vegeta is now in the midst of his fight against the titular Granolah, but fans have seen just how strong the "strongest" in the universe truly is as he was able to quickly take out Goku even with Goku's new mastery of Ultra Instinct. But Vegeta has a trick up his sleeve with his own secret new form.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Super Saiyan 4 Focus Dominates Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our first selection here, we see an intense focus on Super Saiyan 4.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Vegeta Trends Worldwide Ahead of Make-or-Break Fight

When it comes to Dragon Ball Super, there are some things fans know to be absolutely true. Chi-Chi always needs more money, Piccolo will never miss a meditation session, and Vegeta has the absolute worst luck. Time and time again, the hero has lost in battle only for Goku to succeed, and this luck has got the hero trending in a big way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy