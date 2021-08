Now that the team twist for Season 23 of “Big Brother” has officially ended, players are on their own and it’s survival of the fittest. There are no Aces, Kings, Queens or Jokers to shield floaters and guarantee their safety. So who has the power to dominate this game and plead their case for $750,000 to a potentially bitter jury? And who has failed to find their footing so far? Our first power rankings of the 23rd season comes at the final 12 and we’ve got a clear division between the 6 strongest and 6 weakest players in the game. The...