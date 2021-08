I feel like I’ve been in survival mode since our third baby was born last year. I used to be fairly organized, and I’d take my girls everywhere (store, pool, hiking, etc.) without a problem, but my third baby girl broke me — so to speak. I just got … tired. I constantly think about what the comedian Jim Gaffigan said about having his fourth child: “You want to know what it’s like having a fourth kid? Imagine you’re drowning and then someone hands you a baby.” I relate to that quote so much at this stage of life with three kids ages five and under.