PETA Is Calling For A Big Change To Cleveland's Hot Dog Mascot Race

Baseball fans in Cleveland will see many changes over the next few seasons. The most significant, of course, will be their team becoming the Cleveland Guardians and officially moving on from the racially insensitive name and mascot that the team has held for decades (via Fox8). There are also changes coming for the team's home turf, Progressive Field. Baseball Digest shares that multi-million dollar renovations to the Cleveland baseball stadium will include rebranding, expansion of viewing and walking spaces on all levels, and replacing the quiet, upscale Terrace Club restaurant with a more welcoming and social sports bar-style gathering spot.