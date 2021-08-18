Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

PETA Is Calling For A Big Change To Cleveland's Hot Dog Mascot Race

By Nancy Mock
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baseball fans in Cleveland will see many changes over the next few seasons. The most significant, of course, will be their team becoming the Cleveland Guardians and officially moving on from the racially insensitive name and mascot that the team has held for decades (via Fox8). There are also changes coming for the team's home turf, Progressive Field. Baseball Digest shares that multi-million dollar renovations to the Cleveland baseball stadium will include rebranding, expansion of viewing and walking spaces on all levels, and replacing the quiet, upscale Terrace Club restaurant with a more welcoming and social sports bar-style gathering spot.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mashed

Mashed

59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Mascots#The Cleveland Guardians#Baseball Digest#Terrace Club#The Hot Dog Derby#Cleveland Scene#Takeout#Americans#Progressive Field#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
NFLPosted by
Mashed

Reggie Bush's New Wendy's Commercial Has Twitter Cracking Up

Apparently, Reggie Bush is a huge fan of Wendy's breakfast sandwiches, and the Internet is living for it. In this funny new commercial from the fast food chain (seen on YouTube), the former NFL football player who retired in 2017 is seen pounding on the windows of a Wendy's restaurant, shouting to the worker inside, "Are those fresh eggs for me?" After, a couple of other Wendy's employees appear, commenting on how enthused (maybe even obsessed) Bush is about Wendy's breakfast items.

Comments / 3

Community Policy