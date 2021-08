While Carnival Cruises had to cut back its bacon servings, the ship buffet might not be the only place where there could be a meat shortage (via Insider). As people fear the visions of empty store shelves from the beginning of the pandemic, the rumblings of a future concern are starting to appear. Earlier this summer, cyber attacks led to disruption in the food supply chain (via Thrillist). As stated in that article, "even one day of disruption will significantly impact the beef market and wholesale beef prices." Even if consumers would be willing to pay the higher cost, there is a concern with food not being in the meat case for purchase.