It’s not common for a small, midwestern town to be noted world-wide for being the hometown of an Olympic athlete, much less an Olympic medalist. For that matter, it’s not very common that a small-town, midwestern teenager to soar to such a stature on sports’ biggest stage either. So when those anomalies do take place, a grand celebration is inevitable to take place. Such was the scene on Saturday night, Aug. 7 as the City of Isanti welcomed home Grace McCallum, who helped the U.S. Womens Gymnastics Team win the silver medal during the Tokyo Olympics.