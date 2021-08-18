Cancel
MLB

Mets at Giants – Wednesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

By Tab Bamford
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets will look to avoid the sweep and a sixth consecutive loss in San Fransisco Wednesday afternoon. Lackluster offense reared its ugly head Tuesday night when the Mets faced the Giants in San Francisco. After scoring just two runs (and not scoring any until the top of the eighth inning), New York came up short by a score of 3-2 for its fifth straight loss. The Mets are now 0-5 to commence their 13-game stretch against the Dodgers and Giants.

