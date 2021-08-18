Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Press Support

By Christopher Lewis
fxempire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday to turn around and show signs of exhaustion. The $65 level has offered support over the last month or so, and it certainly looks as if we are trying to grind away at that support level to go lower. After all, we have made several “lower highs”, and there are a lot of concerns about the economic growth potential after the reopening trade seems to be fizzling out.

www.fxempire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Wti Oil#Brent Oil#Crude Oil Price#Traffic Accident#Pds#Cfd#Ema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Energy Industryhoosieragtoday.com

Propane Prices Heading Higher

Liquid Propane (LP) prices in the U.S. could be heading higher based on current supply/demand factors. A Successful Farming article says that could mean higher corn drying costs for farmers this fall. Looking ahead to the LP market environment for grain drying in the fall, analysts are said to be...
TrafficPosted by
Lootpress

National gas average declines alongside gas demand

(LOOTPRESS) – Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by a penny to $3.17. In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gas demand decreased from 9.43 million b/d to 9.33 million b/d last week. The decrease in demand,...
TrafficNew York Post

Oil prices jump 5 percent thanks to weaker US dollar

Oil prices rose more than 5 percent on Monday, as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude futures after seven days of declines. Brent crude climbed $3.64, or 5.6 percent, to $68.82 a barrel after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60 during the session. U.S....
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil jumps 5% after 7 days of losses, boosted by weaker dollar

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 5% on Monday, as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude futures after seven sessions of declines. Brent crude climbed $3.57, or 5.5%, to end the session at $68.75 a barrel after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60 during the session.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Brent Oil Jumps with Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- Brent oil climbed amid a broader market rebound after capping the longest run of declines in more than three years on economic strains from the latest Covid-19 comeback and a stronger dollar. Futures in London rose 1.9% on Monday, rallying with equities in Asia and other commodities, after...
Trafficrigzone.com

Watch This for Indications of Where Oil May Be Heading

In this week's preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, one of Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators highlights what to watch for indications of where oil prices may be heading. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates the blistering rally above $1800

Gold is testing a critical level of resistance at $1,805 and near $1,810 as the US dollar crumbles. The greenback has dropped back to test the 93 figure as risk appetite improves. Update: Gold price is trading modestly flat above $1800 so far this Tuesday, consolidating Monday’s upsurge while holding...
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Oil prices plunge, dropping the price at the pump

(WLUK) -- Gas prices have dropped across Wisconsin as oil prices plunge, according to GasBuddy. Green Bay drivers can expect to pay $2.88/g today, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $2.86/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.88/g.
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Bulls Come Back Strong, But Downside Risks Remain

On Tuesday, Oil bulls steadied on gaining more than 5% on a rebound in global equity markets and commodities after crude’s worst losing streak since October 2019. After gaining for the first time in eight sessions, Brent crude oil futures traded at above $68 a barrel on Monday. Although the rapid spread of the delta variant of the virus continues to cloud the economic outlook, there are small signs of improvement.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/NOK upside looks limited based on oil forecasts – MUFG

The reflation trade was seen through the prism of oil on Monday with Brent crude oil jumping 5.5% which impacted G10 FX with both the Norwegian krone and the Canadian dollar being the top performing currencies. As the global demand backdrop is quite supportive of oil prices, NOK and CAD are set to outperform.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: US Dollar Gets Pummeled Against Loonie

The US dollar got hammered on Monday against the Canadian dollar as the crude oil markets took off. Furthermore, people are starting to question whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to taper, and with the Jackson Hole Symposium this week, there is a huge possibility of statements coming out of that meeting that could move the US dollar.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Prices Continue Comeback as China Demand Jitters Ease

Investing.com - Oil prices settled higher Tuesday, keeping the bulls on mission to clawback steep losses from last week, as signs that China has curbed the latest wave COVID-19 eased worries about oil demand. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for October delivery rose 2.9% to settle at...
Traffictexasstandard.org

Oil Prices Have Fallen: What That Means For You At The Pump

In much of the country, it’s still the hot, dog days of summer. But one thing that has cooled off are oil prices. It’s showing up in a slight dip in prices at the pump over the last several days. Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData, says prices...
Trafficthedallasnews.net

Oil prices advance amid positive sentiment

NEW YORK, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending the massive gains they had scored in the prior session. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for October delivery added 1.9 U.S. dollars, or 2.9 percent, to settle at 67.54 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery increased 2.3 dollars, or 3.3 percent, to close at 71.05 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

AAA Reports Crude Oil Price Drops $5/bbl to Lowest Price Since May - Gas Demand and National Gas Price Average Decline on the Week – California at $4.39 Declines One Cent Week-Over-Week

August 24, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — Crude oil prices saw a significant decline of $5/bbl on the week, down to $62.32/bbl at Friday’s close. Prices are declining as market concerns grow that crude demand will decline as coronavirus infections increase across the globe. The downward crude price trend could spell good news for motorists.
Trafficactionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Spikes After A Fire At Mexico’s Pemex Facility

The price of crude oil continued its recovery after a major fire in a Pemex-owned facility. The fire, in Mexico, left 5 people dead and more than 420,000 barrels of oil per day off the market. Still, this supply shortage will likely not last long considering the company is considering restarting 125 wells that had been taken offline within days. Later today, the price will react to the latest inventories numbers by the American Petroleum Institute (API). The price will also react to the overall sentiment in the market about the state of the pandemic.
TrafficTennessee Tribune

Bumpy Ride For Crude Oil Prices Postpones Relief At The Pump

A rebound in global crude oil prices has delayed expected relief at the gas pump for U.S. motorists, and price drops may now be a month away, analysts told Zenger. Travel club AAA lists a nationwide average retail price of $3.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. The retail price for gasoline has remained relatively unchanged over the last month despite wide swings in the price of crude oil.
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rally as the Dollar Drops

Gold prices rallied on Monday as the dollar dropped and Treasury yields moved sideways. The markets are now focused on Friday’s Fed meeting in Jackson Hole Wyoming, as many anticipate that the Fed will discuss possibly tapering bond purchases in September. Existing Home Sales continued to rise in July according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy