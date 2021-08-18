Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Press Support

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday to turn around and show signs of exhaustion. The $65 level has offered support over the last month or so, and it certainly looks as if we are trying to grind away at that support level to go lower. After all, we have made several “lower highs”, and there are a lot of concerns about the economic growth potential after the reopening trade seems to be fizzling out.