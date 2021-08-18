Cancel
Graceville, FL

Mrs. Marilinda Phillips

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Marilinda Phillips passed away peacefully on August 15th at Hill View Assisted Living in Graceville, FL. She was 87 years young. Marilinda was born in Buffalo, NY., June 24th 1934. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Gladys Williams. Marilinda grew up in Tampa and graduated from Hillsborough High School. She graduated from Florida Southern College in 1956 with a degree in teaching. She married the love of her life, Jerry, in 1970. She and Jerry moved to Homes County in 1971. She taught kindergarten for 33 years. Teaching first at Poplar Springs and later at Bonifay Elementary School. She loved her family, teaching and kids, as well as the ocean and beachcombing for shells and other treasures. She was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She had a beautiful smile and great sense of humor. She was a fantastic cook and was always up for an adventure or trying something new.

