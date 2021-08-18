Cancel
It's Thalen's Turn column: Peace beyond the screen

By Thalen Zimmerman
Echo Press
 5 days ago

Every once in a while, we need to step away, take a break from the online world and breathe; find some peace. It was a cool, calm morning as the sun was just above the horizon when I stared at the white caps rolling across the cold blue body of Lake Superior and took a sip of my coffee. I closed my eyes to focus on the rhythmic roar of the waves crashing against the rocky shore. The view is breathtaking and the sound is hypnotic.

