Richland County, SC

NOISE ADVISORY: Engineer training and demonstration as McEntire Joint National Guard Base this week

By Mike Olson
abccolumbia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Air National Guard say residents in lower Richland County may hear explosions on Thursday and Friday. The noise is a planned part of a demonstration in which U.S. Army Corps of Engineers demolition personnel will blow up parts of an unused taxiway on McEntire Joint National Guard Base. These craters created by the explosions are supposed to simulate battle damage which will be repaired later.

www.abccolumbia.com

Richland County, SC
Columbia, SC
Richland County, SC
