One of the best jazz vibraphonists is coming to town!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jazz will fill the air Saturday, August 21 as the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble welcomes Stefon Harris. The four-time Grammy nominee and eight-time Best Mallet Player by the Jazz Journalists Association provides jaw-dropping skills on the vibraphone. Dr. Robert Gardiner, the director of the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, says Stefon’s hands fly through the air like fireworks as he hits each note precisely and beautifully.www.wistv.com
Comments / 0