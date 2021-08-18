Cancel
Columbia, SC

One of the best jazz vibraphonists is coming to town!

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
WIS-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jazz will fill the air Saturday, August 21 as the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble welcomes Stefon Harris. The four-time Grammy nominee and eight-time Best Mallet Player by the Jazz Journalists Association provides jaw-dropping skills on the vibraphone. Dr. Robert Gardiner, the director of the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, says Stefon’s hands fly through the air like fireworks as he hits each note precisely and beautifully.

