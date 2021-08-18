Cancel
NYS agencies prepare emergency assets as Tropical Storm Fred expected to cause flash flooding conditions

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The governor’s office Wednesday directed State agencies to prepare emergency response of it assets to several parts of the State this afternoon. “State agencies are in contact with and ready to assist local governments with whatever they may need. As the Governor Cuomo said, “State agencies are in contact with and ready to assist local governments with whatever they may need. As the storm approaches, I am urging anyone within these areas to keep a close eye on the weather and take action now to prevent damage or injury from flooding conditions.”

