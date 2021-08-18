Looking Back: Heading to Chelan Falls steamboat

A touring car from the Tourist Hotel in Lakeside along Lake Chelan gives right-of-way to a transfer bus coming down from Chelan to Chelan Falls, where its passengers will board one of the Columbia River steamers around 1914. A wagon attached to the bus handles the overload of passengers and baggage. This road, located on the south side of the Chelan Gorge, was the only means of travel from the steamboat landing to the Lake Chelan area at the time. The undammed Columbia River is seen in the background.

On July 8, 2021, traffic flows up and down what is now Highway 150 that connects Highway 97 with Lake Chelan.

Know something about the archive photo that you want to share? Send us an email at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.