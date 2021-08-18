Cancel
Congress & Courts

Rep. Scott Working to Bridge the Rural Divide

southeastagnet.com
 6 days ago

Last month, the U.S. House Agriculture Committee unanimously advanced a bipartisan bill that authorizes $43 billion to expand rural broadband service nationwide. The Broadband Internet Connections for Rural America Act would authorize $4.5 billion in annual funding, starting in fiscal year 2022. This has been a priority for Rep. David Scott (GA-13), Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. He talks about the rural divide we still have across the country due to the lack of reliable high-speed internet in rural areas.

David Scott
#Rural America#Infrastructure#Fy
