The Back-to-Work Small Business Hiring and Retention Program is designed to assist small, locally owned, or operated businesses hire and retain employees. The program will fund up to $10,000 in expenditures for employee hiring/signing incentives, relocation incentives for employees that are moving to take an open position, and/or employee retention incentives. Please note: there is a cap of $1,000 incentive per employee. Up to 25% of the awarded benefit amount can be utilized for other business expenses such as mortgage/rent, utility costs, etc.