Americans can get COVID-19 booster shots in September. Who's eligible and what to know

A booster shot for the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines will become available starting the week of Sept. 20, pending FDA evaluation of the safety of a third dose, the White House COVID-19 response team announced Wednesday during a briefing. This recommendation for a booster follows recent studies that found the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines begin waning around the six-month mark, with an increased risk of infection risk, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said during the briefing. Under the plan, those who are eligible will be able get a booster shot eight months after they received their second dose. A booster shot would help shore up protection from the virus for those who are fully vaccinated as the delta variant takes hold across the country.