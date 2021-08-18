Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Walmart Stock

By Vidhi Choudhary
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Stocks fluctuated Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 declined by the most in four weeks, as Wall Street awaited a monetary policy update from the Federal Reserve and assessed a steeper-than-expected decline in U.S. housing starts.

Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks discussed retail stocks Walmart and Target and Wednesday's market conditions at the back of a COVID-19 peak expected in the country on Saturday.

Walmart vs. Target

Target (TGT) - Get Report reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $3.64 on revenue of $25.16 billion, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Target said same-store sales rose 8.7% in the quarter, also exceeding expectations.

While rival Walmart (WMT) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast, its e-commerce sales dipped.

Cramer said Target is up 44% and Walmart is up 5%. "Walmart reported an unbelievably good number, Target reported a number that was slightly better than expected. So, which are you going to buy? I am a buyer of a company that had unbelievably good numbers," he said.

"That's why Walmart, and we own Walmart, and Walmart is so not done. There are seven pieces today that raised their price target [on the stock]. Walmart is doing omni channel that everyone thought they could not do. They're all wrong. It's very consistently going higher. I think Walmart is one of the most undervalued stocks in our portfolio," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYVSV_0bVQfpdP00

Wednesday's Market

Cramer said there is an undercurrent that Saturday will be the peak of COVID-19 in the U.S. "Now remember it peaked in the U.K., it peaked in India, it can peak here when you get the combination of number of vaccines and number of people that are sick. And that's one of the reasons I think that Home Depot (HD) - Get Report can bounce, obviously Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report. Today seems to be the day where people are reassessing how dire things are," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZj54_0bVQfpdP00

Walmart is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#The Federal Reserve#Target Target#Wmt#Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why This Investor Says Pfizer Stock Is Going Much Higher

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) is trading higher after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer is more than just a COVID-19 play, Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Pfizer has incredible leadership, free cash flow that is "absolutely...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

Buying a stock is deceptively easy, but purchasing the right stock at the right time without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?. At the moment, Nvidia (NVDA), Snap (SNAP) and Square (SQ) are standout performers....
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

Proterra is a leader in electric buses and related components. It's only now starting to get traction in the market, including with major industrial partners. With an infrastructure bill working its way through Congress, there could be years of tailwinds behind electrifying buses and other commercial and industrial vehicles. Electric...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Best Buys Now

The rollout of the 5G network is a surefire catalyst for growth for one chipmaker. A financial services technology leader could ride crypto to new heights. A tech industry stalwart has a bright future in the cloud. Over the past five years, the Nasdaq 100 has outperformed the S&P 500...
StocksBenzinga

Moderna And Xilinx Lead The S&P 500 Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading higher Monday as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also possibly lifted sentiment amid growing COVID-19 concerns. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.88% to $447.25. The SPDR Dow...
BusinessArkansas Business

Amazon Dethrones Walmart

It was inevitable but still something to see The New York Times proclaim last week that, for the first time, Americans are spending more money with Amazon than Walmart, toppling the Bentonville firm from its perch as the biggest retailer outside China. Walmart reported second-quarter results on Tuesday, which gave...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

Currently, only five companies have market caps of $1 trillion or more. Three other companies could join their ranks, including a conglomerate, a healthcare giant, and a chipmaker with tremendous growth prospects. It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1...
StocksNBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Say These Stocks Are Long-Term Buys

As earnings season draws to a finale, investors' eyes are focused on how the second half of 2021 will look. Be it a contagious new Covid-19 variant causing lockdowns, shifting e-commerce trends changing consumer behavior, or vacation seasonality determining the fate of the travel industry, the factors affecting our financial future are unpredictable. To gain an edge, many investors take into consideration the ratings put forth by the top performing financial analysts. TipRanks makes this possible for the everyday investor by organizing these updated ratings into an easy-to-read format.
StocksStreet.Com

Pfizer Stock Leaps on FDA Report, Dow Futures Higher as Global Stocks Rebound

Global stocks rebound amid improved risk appetite, but caution remains ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium later this week. European PMI data shows the region's recovery holding firm in August, while stocks rebound from their worst week since February. In the U.S., accelerating vaccine rates, impressive corporate earnings and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks to Buy in August

Airbnb's flexible model gave it leverage over the past few months. Disney's parks are still not fully open, but they're recovering. Though Upstart is pricy, the company is growing fast. August is the thick of the second-quarter earnings season. This year is particularly suspenseful as companies match up against the...
StocksDaily Herald

Hot 5G Stocks To Buy As The Stock Market Rebounds? 3 In Focus

Do You Have These Top 5G Stocks On Your Watchlist Now?. Chances are, you have likely heard of 5G being the next generation of wireless connectivity tech. If anything, this would make 5G stocks among the upcoming names in the stock market today. Now, for starters, 5G provides significantly faster download speeds and greater overall connectivity. Accordingly, this would appeal to both organizations, consumers, and investors alike. Not only does 5G enable more efficient workflows, but it would also expand the capabilities of today’s software systems. Because of all this, I could see investors looking out for the best 5G stocks in the stock market now.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks fell slightly last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) retreated from all-time highs. Despite strong earnings reports from retailing giants including Walmart, investors became more nervous about the health of the economic expansion as COVID-19 case numbers ballooned across the country.
RetailThe Day

Walmart, Home Depot fall short of expectations

Walmart's pandemic-driven gains in e-commerce slowed last quarter and profit margin fell, raising questions about the retailer's ability to maintain momentum even after it topped Wall Street's sales expectations. The company's U.S. online sales rose 6% in the second quarter, the company said, down from earlier in the pandemic, when soaring e-commerce demand routinely resulted in high double-digit gains. Online orders contributed only 0.2% to Walmart's U.S. comparable sales gain in the quarter, compared with 6% a year earlier.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Solid Growth Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

Backed by China's Tencent, Sea Limited is riding secular trends that promise years of exciting growth. Armed with a differentiated e-commerce strategy, Etsy is accelerating its global expansion. The stock market party never seems to end. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are notching high after high as...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Nvidia Stock Hits Record on Post-Earnings Surge

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares on Monday surged to a record, propelled by the semiconductor giant's strong earnings results reported last week. Shares of the Santa Clara, Calif., company climbed 5.4% to $219.52 at last check. Last week, Nvidia reported fiscal-second-quarter earnings per share nearly quadrupled on 68% higher...
EconomyStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says Tesla Cybertruck Could Be Elon Musk's 'First Disaster'

Jim Cramer didn't mince words when describing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report Cybertruck, which is expected to enter production in 2022. Cramer called the pickup an "eyesore" when compared to Ford's (F) - Get Report electric F-150 Lightning. "I think that this pickup truck is going to be a disaster....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. So what. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. Moreover,...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Surges as Deutsche Bank, New Street Praise AI Efforts

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report climbed Monday after analysts at Deutsche Bank and New Street praised the electric-vehicle maker's artificial intelligence efforts. Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company at last check were 4.4% higher at $710.16. Last week, on its Tesla's AI Day, Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled Tesla...

Comments / 0

Community Policy