A message from the President of the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber:. I hope you were able to enjoy some time off over the summer. We are looking forward to school being back in person! One of the initiatives of the Chamber’s Education Committee is to work on sponsoring “Welcome Back Breakfasts” for our seven high schools. As we, all know last year was quite challenging and we are all hoping for an easier school year now. Thank you teachers for the incredible job you do!