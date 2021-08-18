Information on how Boone Toreador fans will attend events this year

The Pendleton Heights Athletic Department and our student-athletes look forward to welcoming fans back to our athletic events this fall season. There is some return to normalcy as well as some permanent changes that will now become the new normal when attending games. Due to a resurgence in COVID-19, we will continue to see aspects of the athletic department run differently than in the past. Currently, Madison County is identified as a Level 3 county, which according to the SMCSC School Operation Plan, masks will be required when in the high school building. Outdoor events due not require a mask to attend but we encourage you to wear a mask when in a crowded area so that we can continue to keep our student-athletes safe and in action. The SMCSC School Operation Plan is available by clicking here. When we play on the road, the host school will set the attendance and ticket protocols based on their own operation plans. These protocols will differ at every school and all information will be passed along when necessary. Below is the general information for home athletic events for all fall sports at Pendleton Heights: