Sports

Information on how Boone Toreador fans will attend events this year

kwbg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBCSD Activities is excited to announce that in conjunction with the Raccoon River Conference, we are moving to an online ticketing system through Ticket Spicket. This system is very user friendly and promises to be very convenient!. *Below is some information on how to purchase activity passes and single event...

www.kwbg.com

Comments / 0

Brett Collins
#Bcsd Activities#Football Scrimmage
Sports
Sportsamhsathletics.com

2021-2022 Ticket Information and Attendance Policy

2021-2022 Ticket Information and Attendance Policy. In the toughest of times this past school year, our student-athletes learned many valuable lessons. Our young Tigers learned how to be disciplined in their social behavior, learned resiliency by overcoming quarantines, and learned how to be flexible during the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape. However, the biggest lesson learned was that we missed our fans! Playing in empty gymnasiums and quiet stadiums took away some of the enjoyment of competing. This year we are looking forward to welcoming the community back for an exciting year of Alexandria Tiger Athletics. It is now time to purchase your 2021-2022 All-Sports Passes. Despite the relaxation of several COVID-19 protocols, the virus still exists and we will have to be ready to make adjustments to our attendance protocols at events when necessary. As of today Thursday August 12th, we will require masks and social distancing for all of inside events. We will highly recommend masks and social distancing at our outside events. This is still a fluid situation and we will keep everyone posted on any updates and changes.
Sportsbradleybraves.com

Season Ticket & Preseason Events Information

Braves Fans - After careful consideration and discussions with many Men's Basketball season-ticket holders,we have decided to waive the $10 per season ticket fee for printed season tickets for the 2021-22 season. We recognize the loyal support our season-ticket holders provide to Bradley Athletics and our Men's Basketball program. We will still encourage our ticket holders and fans to take advantage of the electronic ticket option and will continue to evaluate our ticket options for future seasons. If you have already paid the $10 per ticket print fee you will be refunded over the next few weeks. If you paid by credit card, a refund will be made to that card. If you paid by check, your refund will be mailed to the address listed on your season ticket account.
Lifestylewhereyat.com

Six Events to Attend Through the End of Summer

First, attention all dinosaur lovers! See supersized skyscraping dinosaurs for yourself all this weekend at Jurassic Quest at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. It's a great time for the whole family, and tickets are only $20! 900 Convention Center Blvd., Hall E, jurassicquest.com. Next, enjoy delicious German beer, food,...
Soccergophhsathletics.com

2021 Fall Athletic Event Protocols and Ticket Information

The Pendleton Heights Athletic Department and our student-athletes look forward to welcoming fans back to our athletic events this fall season. There is some return to normalcy as well as some permanent changes that will now become the new normal when attending games. Due to a resurgence in COVID-19, we will continue to see aspects of the athletic department run differently than in the past. Currently, Madison County is identified as a Level 3 county, which according to the SMCSC School Operation Plan, masks will be required when in the high school building. Outdoor events due not require a mask to attend but we encourage you to wear a mask when in a crowded area so that we can continue to keep our student-athletes safe and in action. The SMCSC School Operation Plan is available by clicking here. When we play on the road, the host school will set the attendance and ticket protocols based on their own operation plans. These protocols will differ at every school and all information will be passed along when necessary. Below is the general information for home athletic events for all fall sports at Pendleton Heights:
Dyersville, IAMuscatine Journal

Purviance attends events at Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE – “The town of Dyersville will never be the same,” an excited Kathy Purviance of Wilton said only a few short hours after returning to Muscatine County from a high profile baseball game Friday. While Purviance did not get to see the faceoff between the Chicago White Sox and...
Guthrie Center, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

ACGC Sports Event Attendance Update

Adair Casey Guthrie Center High School will not be limiting attendance at school sporting events this year. ACGC Athletic Director Cody Matthewson says using public health’s guidance they ask people who are not vaccinated to wear a mask. Matthewson told Raccoon Valley Radio that he hopes things will go back to normal and people will do the correct thing.
College Sportsfarmvilleherald.com

Lancers open sporting events to fans

Longwood University has opened its outdoor athletic fall contests to all fans. Following phase one of the university’s athletics reopening plan that was in place this past spring – and limited the number of attendees at all outdoor events – phase two of the athletics attendance plan lifts the attendance cap at fall home events for cross country, field hockey, men’s soccer and women’s soccer.
Boone County, KYrcnky.com

Boone Co. Distilling Announces New Event Center

Boone County Distilling Company announced the addition of its new Event Center. In an announcement, the company said that the space is ideal for weddings, receptions, social events, and distillery tours/tastings. Bookings are available for all spaces, including the WhiteHall Ballroom, Barrel Room, F&W Bourbon Bar, and outdoor Veranda. The...
Dahlonega, GAung.edu

WoW features fun and informational events

As University of North Georgia (UNG) students step back onto campus and resume in-person classes and activities this fall, faculty and staff are ready to greet them during Weeks of Welcome (WoW). "Weeks of Welcome is the university introducing itself to new and returning students," Stacie Rowley, associate dean of...
Maryville, TNDaily Times

Ballroom dancers welcome to attend Saturday night event

The Everett Senior Center Dancers invite ballroom dancers to attend its dance from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 night at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield Street, Maryville. Ed Nieden's Band will provide the music. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for other attendees. Each Wednesday afternoon...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Garth Brooks Concert: Fan Information

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s almost time for the much-anticipated Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium. The concert is Saturday night at 7 pm. Garth held a Studio G session where he talked about the Kansas City concert and how he’s looking forward to the Lincoln concert. Want...
Public Healthaudacy.com

Stage AE to require proof of vaccination to attend events

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) After well over a year of no shows, music artists are back on the road performing again. With concerts making a return, a rise in COVID cases have also come around, specifically with the delta variant. With a full slate of shows scheduled...
Longwood, FLthecharlottegazette.com

Lancers open sporting events to fans

Beginning with this Tuesday’s women’s soccer exhibition at the Longwood Athletics Complex, Longwood University has opened its outdoor athletic fall contests to all fans. Following phase one of the university’s athletics reopening plan that was in place this past spring – and limited the number of attendees at all outdoor events – phase two of the athletics attendance plan lifts the attendance cap at fall home events for cross country, field hockey, men’s soccer and women’s soccer.
Maryland Heights, MOKMOV

Events to Attend Before Summer Ends

Sarah Thompson has the details on some events to attend before Summer ends. Saturday, August 21 at 10 p.m. Cirque Italia "Water Circus Silver" Showtimes: 7:30pm evening, 1:30pm & 4:30pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Counting Crows. August 21 at 7 p.m. Saint Louis Music Park (at at the Centene...

