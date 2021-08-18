Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

TRUE TALK: The house of the Lord

By Kayla Martin Columnist
The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was recently talking with someone about the impact the church has had in my life. When I use the word “church,” it's a description of the gathering of God’s people, the body of Christ. The church has not been and never will be a building, but the gathering of His people in one place.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Of God#Church Service#Spirit Of God#Will Of God#Love Of God#Ephesians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
ReligionDesiring God

How Do We Pray in the Spirit?

How do we pray in the Spirit? And can we accidentally pray out of the Spirit? It’s a good question from a listener to the podcast named Mary. “Pastor John,” she writes, “thank you for your LAB study through Ephesians. It has been wonderfully fruitful in my life. Keep up the great work. My question is: Can you teach me to ‘pray in the Spirit’? Paul and Jude call us to this. So what does that look like? Can you distinguish what it looks like to pray in the Spirit from what it would mean to pray out of the Spirit?”
Religionkiowacountysignal.com

Pastoral Commentary: God answers our prayers when we accept His call in our lives

“Greater love hath no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends. (NIV- one) Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you. Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knows (NIV) not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you.  Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain; that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you. These things I command you, that ye love one another.” John 15:13-17 (KJV)
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

Everyone has an Eeyore in their lives. He’s the perpetually downcast, hopeless little donkey in the Winnie the Pooh stories. And while he’s the ultimate downer, we can all identify with him, maybe we even ARE the Eeyore in our circle of friends. Spending time with one of these folks can leave you exhausted, because all of your energy is spent trying to fill their bottomless pit of despair. Ugh. And yet there’s something endearing about old Eeyore. He’s like all of us on our worst days — that dark, secret, self-absorbed part of us that sees no reason at all to get out of bed, much less to rise and meet the day with gratitude and hope.
Bolivar, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Trust the Lord

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” It’s a verse we can find in Proverbs (NIV version, Chapter 3, Verse 5). I remember being a young woman, a new Christian, reading this verse for the first time. Trust the Lord. The directive seemed so simple. I can do that, I thought.
Mental Healthsouthalabamian.com

Strange But True

* The opposite of paranoia is pronoia. A person suffering from pronoia feels that people or entities around them are plotting to do them good! * American flags left on the moon will eventually get bleached white by the sun. * Only two animals have the ability to see behind themselves without turning around: the rabbit and the parrot. Their […]
New York City, NYgts.edu

Saint Bartholomew the Apostle

Almighty and everlasting God, who gave to your apostle Bartholomew grace truly to believe and to preach your Word: Grant that your Church may love what he believed and preach what he taught; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.
Religionicr.org

The Lord Jehovah

“Behold, God is my salvation; I will trust, and not be afraid: for the LORD JEHOVAH is my strength and my song; he also is become my salvation.” (Isaiah 12:2) The English name usually written LORD in English Bibles stems from the Hebrew word Yahweh, the meaning of which cannot be fully put into words. Although scholars differ (some even claiming there is no real meaning to the word at all), the consensus is that it seems to be a compound of the three tenses of the Hebrew verb “to be,” implying the ever-living nature of God to which Christ was referring when He said, “I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty” (Revelation 1:8). Note also the similar implications in God’s announcement of Himself to Moses: “And God said unto Moses, I Am That I Am” (Exodus 3:14).
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Christ opens our eyes, unstops our ears

And again, departing from the borders of Tyre and Sidon, he came to the sea of Galilee, through the midst of the borders of Decapolis. And they bring to him someone who was deaf and had an impediment in his speech, and they implore him to put his hand upon him. And he took him aside from the multitude and put his fingers into his ears, and having spit he touched his tongue. And looking up to heaven, he sighed and says to him, "Effatha," (that is, "Be opened"). And immediately his ears were opened, the string of his tongue was loosed, and he spoke plainly. And he charged them that they should tell no man. But the more he charged them, so much the more a great deal they published it, and were astonished beyond measure, saying, "He has done all things well. He makes both the deaf to hear and the mute to speak." Mark 7:31-37.
ReligionBrunswick News

Jesus paid the cost of your salvation with His blood

Is it really true that all a good person has to do is believe in Jesus to be saved and go to Heaven?. Dear R.S.: Just to say “believe in Jesus” can produce a false assurance of salvation because even the devil “believes in Jesus.” To believe in Jesus is to turn from a life of sin, receive Him as Savior, and follow Him as Lord by obeying His word. When this happens, a person’s desires change as they begin to follow His teachings found in the Bible.
Religionbobrussell.org

What the Bible Teaches About Prayer

In last week’s blog, I related how it seemed like Covid was overwhelming our family. So many of you responded that you were praying for us. Thank you! As of this writing, my son Rusty and his wife Kellie are still weak but feeling much better. Rusty was able to preach at his church in Port Charlotte, Florida, this weekend. My 10-day old great-granddaughter is healthy and doing well. We are very grateful. However, my grandson, Charlie, is still in Intensive Care in a Nashville hospital battling pneumonia and Covid lung. He’s been in isolation for ten days and has not yet seen his new daughter. He’s a very sick young man, and we covet your continued prayers on his behalf.
Virginia Statebaptistpress.com

Virginia church conference focuses on the image of God

WAYNESBORO, Va. (BP) – In an effort to “create space” for difficult theological and cultural conversations, Wayne Hills Baptist Church hosted its first ever Imago Dei Conference Saturday, (Aug. 21.) Inspired by current cultural debates regarding race and sexuality, the church began planning the event more than six months ago....
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Articles of Faith

Southern Pines UMC is hosting its first-ever GriefShare group led by Bill and Doris Russell. Meetings are every Thursday evening from 6 from 8 p.m., ending Oct. 14, at the church in Reeves Hall (Ezra Room) located at 175 Midland Road, Southern Pines. GriefShare is a 13-week program of "help...

Comments / 0

Community Policy