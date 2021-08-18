Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Wellness Wednesday: Essential oils to the rescue, tactics to battle the smoke

By Brittany Byma
sunnysidesun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEssential oils are often used to ease stress, boost mood, relieve pain from headaches and migraines, get a better night’s sleep, quell nausea, and even repel insects. Most essential oils have antiseptic properties, as well as treat fungal infections. They are concentrated extractions from plants. A process called distillation turns the “essence” of a plant into a liquefied form for many medicinal and recreational.

www.sunnysidesun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioner#Air Conditioning#Tobacco Smoking#Essential Oils#Hepa#N95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
HealthMindBodyGreen

These Essential Oils Are The Best For Boosting Mood, New Research Finds

Aside from simply smelling nice, essential oils have long been thought to come with a number of therapeutic brain benefits (hence the name "aromatherapy"). But what are they, exactly—and which scents hold the most of them? That's what researchers from Monash University in Australia recently looked into, and their illuminating findings were just published in the journal Neurochemistry International. Here's what the study showed.
Healthlocaldvm.com

The best essential oils for pain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Essential oils are used for a variety of reasons and, most importantly, may help relieve pain, whether applied topically or via aromatherapy. They come in a multitude of scents like lavender, lemon, rose, tea tree, mint and orange. Each scent has a specific function: Some help relieve pain, while others help with medical conditions like anxiety and sleep apnea.
HealthMedicalXpress

Essential oils can be beneficial for your health and mood, study finds

New research from Monash University scientists has uncovered why certain essential oils can benefit mood. The findings are published today in the journal Neurochemistry International. Essential oils (EOs) are mixtures of volatile compounds extracted from plants. They are used in aromatherapy because they can be released into the air and...
NutritionMindBodyGreen

I'm A Health Editor & This Supplement Is Essential In My Well-Being Routine

It would be an understatement to say health and well-being is often on my mind. As mbg’s senior health editor, I’m constantly keeping an eye out for the latest research and trends, to help provide mbg readers with the best possible tips for promoting optimal health. I'm also admittedly that friend who is eager to offer my two cents for any nutrition question.
Fitnesssunnysidesun.com

Wellness Wednesday: The low down on fat

Let’s talk about fat! Fat gets a bad rep when it comes to the common misconceptions about nutrition. I am here to say they are actually good for you! In moderation of course, and the RIGHT fats will also help you with your wellness goals!. The dietary reference intake (DRI)...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

10 Essential Oil-Infused Cleaners

For whatever purpose you are using it for—from tidying up the home to sanitizing one's hands—an essential oil-infused cleaner can go a long way in elevating the experience. This is why many brands rely on such natural ingredients to activate the senses of individuals in a calming and refreshing manner.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Essential Oils, Why we love!

It’s truly easier than ever to get started with essential oils, or any Young Living product that you’ve seen me share about! I frequently get messages from those of you that are curious about trying something that I’ve shared, but are not quite ready to invest in an entire kit of essential oils… Or maybe you want to try something other than oils, or something that doesn’t come in a kit. I am SO beyond excited to let you know that all of that has changed! You can now order anything you want, right from my link, without needing to purchase a starter kit!
Winters, CAwintersexpress.com

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for your wellness

Omega-3 fatty acids are perhaps the most important nutrients we can give our body. It delivers a myriad of health benefits both emotional and physical, and Dr. James Stirton breaks down this life-enhancing substance. Technically, Omega-3’s are polyunsaturated fatty acids. They’re essential components to our cell walls and – unfortunately...
Healthaymag.com

Wellness Wednesday: Toxic Positivity

More often than not, cliche pep talk phrases are used when talking to our friends who are sad. And while our intentions might be good, these positive phrases often dismiss what people are going through, and are a form of toxic positivity. Needless to say, there are certain phrases and...
Healthnews9.com

Wellness Wednesday: Pandemic Sleep Problems

In a survey by the American Academy of Medicine, nearly 60 percent of Americans reported a harder time sleeping since the pandemic began. OU Health sleep medicine physician Dr. Chee Yoon Bauer joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Wednesday to share tips on how to get better sleep.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Better Plant's Jusu Launches Pure Essential Oils and Spritzers

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Better Plant's Jusu Launches Pure Essential Oils and Spritzers. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant"), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is relaunching a line of ten 100% pure essential oils, and six pure essential oil blends with six essential oil spritzers. These new products will be relaunched as part of the Jusu Wellness Home collection, and are available for purchase in Canada from getjusu.com.
Recipesweeklypostnc.com

Anxiety and Essential Oils

CHARLOTTE – The beauty of essential oils is that they are natural. Extracted from flowers, leaves, bark or roots of plants, many contain properties that may provide much needed relief for anxiety. Here are just a few of my favorites;. Lavender-Considered the most common essential oil; benefits include having a...
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This One Thing Makes You 3x More Likely to Die From COVID

Early on in the pandemic, it became clear that some people were more prone to severe infection and even death if infected with COVID-19. Over the last year, much research has been conducted to pinpoint all of the various risk factors—age, pre-existing conditions, race, socioeconomic status included. While some of the risk factors are uncontrollable, there are a few that can actually be remedied. And one of them, if left untreated, could make you three times more likely to die from the virus if infected. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy