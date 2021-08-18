Gavel to Gavel: Check your standards
By December 2021 the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM) Standards for Phase I Environmental Site Assessment (ESA) reports (E1527) will be updated per a mandatory eight-year revision cycle. Lenders, developers, environmental professionals (EP) and others know EE1527 as the industry standard for conducting and reporting environmental due diligence for real estate, commonly referred to as a Phase I. ASTM designed the standard to meet requirements under CERCLA (or Superfund) that a party conduct all appropriate inquiry (AAI) prior to a real property transaction to qualify for an exemption from liability for site cleanup costs.journalrecord.com
