Dog Owner Warning Central New York Residents After Scary Encounter

57 people aboard a tour bus were hospitalized with various injuries after the bus rolled over on I-90 in Central New York on Saturday. State Police say the JTR Transportation bus, driven by 66-year-old Fermin Vasquez of Wingdale, was reported to have left from the Poughkeepsie area and was headed towards Niagara Falls when it left the roadway for an unknown reason shortly after 12:30 PM just west of Exit 40 in Cayuga County. All occupants of the bus were transported to area hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to serious. The crash caused traffic to be backed up for approximately eight miles. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact Investigator Brad Holcomb at (315) 539-3530 with any information.