Kourtney Kardashian gets Travis Barker to fly for 1st time since plane crash

GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

Travis Barker confirmed that he flew for the first time since surviving a plane crash in 2008 that killed four of six people aboard.

The Blink-182 drummer thanked girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for helping him overcome his fear of flying, writing on Instagram , "With you anything is possible."

MORE: Kim Kardashian opens up about divorce from Kanye West on 'KUWTK' series finale

The post included a photo of the couple kissing in front of Kylie Jenner's private jet. Kourtney -- who is currently in Mexico with Barker -- even replied in the comments section, responding, "Anything and everything with you."

Kourtney's sisters, Khloé and Kim, chimed in as well. "Love conquers ALL," Khloé added, while Kim called the post "THE CUTEST EVER."

MORE: Kim Kardashian credits Kanye West for teaching her to 'be more confident in myself'

Barker, 45, had reportedly not not flown since the deadly plane crash that claimed the lives of two pilots and two passengers, leaving the musician and one other person -- Adam "DJAM" Goldstein -- as the sole survivors. Barker suffered severe burns and underwent more than a dozen skin graft surgeries.

