Uinta County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southwest Wyoming AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Uinta County in southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 1PM Thursday * IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from regional wildfires has been observed across southwest Wyoming. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and provides health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/

alerts.weather.gov

